Sikh Leader Killed, Sushma Swaraj Wants Report From Pakistan Charnjit Singh, 52, a prominent Sikh leader and an outspoken critic of the Taliban, was shot dead by gunmen in Peshawar's Scheme Chowk area.

Share EMAIL PRINT Sushma Swaraj took the action after Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the killing. (PTI) New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said she has sought a report from the Indian High Commission in Pakistan over killing of a Sikh religious leader in Peshawar city.



Charnjit Singh, 52, a prominent Sikh leader and an outspoken critic of the Taliban, was shot dead by gunmen in Peshawar's Scheme Chowk area yesterday.



His killing has jolted the minority community in Pakistan.



Ms Swaraj today said she has sought a report from the Indian mission in Islamabad after president of Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the Sikh leader's killing and asked her on twitter to take up the issue with Pakistan.



"Sukhbir ji : I fully share your concern. I have already asked for a report from our High Commissioner in Islamabad. I will revert on this," Swaraj tweeted.



Mr Singh was a social activist and was known for his work for inter-faith harmony.



Mr Badal, in a tweet, said Sikhs have always been facing discrimination in Pakistan and requested Ms Swaraj to take up the issue with her Pakistan counterpart to ensure safety and security of the community in Pakistan.



Local police said the killing was suspected to be a targeted attack.



Mr Singh hailed from Khyber tribal region, but migrated to Peshawar in the early 1980s. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.







