Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 'Can't Find Lawyer,' Accused's Father Tells Court

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29

The father of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the key accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, has approached the Supreme Court with a plea to transfer the Punjab Police investigation and court proceedings to Delhi.

The court will hear the matter on July 11.

Sangram Singh, lawyer for Lavinder Bishnoi, has said in the plea that they could not find a lawyer for the gangster in Punjab's Mansa court after the local bar association's decision to not represent any accused in the singer's murder case.

Bishnoi's father has also challenged the transit remand issued by a Delhi court, following which the gangster was shifted to Punjab. The petitioner has argued that an earlier ruling in another case states that Bishnoi should not be taken to Punjab.

The gangster's father said Bishnoi can be interrogated in the national capital too.

Hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala said, "When the murder happened in Punjab, Punjab Police will investigate."

They said the petitioner can approach High Court of Punjab and Haryana for legal help and added that the plea will be heard on July 11.

Following Moose Wala's gruesome murder, the local bar association in Punjab's Mansa had passed a resolution that no member advocate will represent the accused. "A panel of lawyers will legally assist Sidhu's family for free," the resolution added.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab government downgraded his and over 400 other VIPs' security cover in what it termed a move against VIP culture.

The heinous murder, in which the 28-year-old was riddled with bullets, rocked the state and sparked a wave of criticism against the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party government under Bhagwant Mann.

The investigation into the high-profile murder case threw up Bishnoi's name. The gangster, it is alleged, plotted the crime from inside Delhi's Tihar jail to avenge the killing of an accomplice - Moose Wala had allegedly helped the assassins of the gangster's aide.

The Punjab Police said earlier this week that Bishnoi has admitted that he was the mastermind in the singer's murder conspiract and that he started planning it last August.