Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused Extradited To India From Azerbaijan

Sachin Bishnoi was extradited from Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Sachin Bishnoi, an accused in the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been extradited to India from Azerbaijan. Sachin is a relative of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Sachin was extradited from the country's capital, Baku, by the Delhi Police Special Cell, news agency ANI quoted HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner Of Police (Delhi), as saying.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 last year in Punjab's Mansa, a day after the state government had curtailed his security cover.

He was shot at point-blank range and was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

Investigation pointed to Lawrence Bishnoi being the mastermind of the killing. His close aide, Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, has also been named in the chargesheet filed in the murder case.