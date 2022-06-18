Sidhu Moose Wala's Teen 'Fan' Arrested For Threats To Lawrence Bishnoi

The teen said he is big fan of Sidhu Moose Wala and after his murder, he got hurt, police said.

A juvenile, who claimed to be a fan of killed Punjabi singer Siddu Moosewala, was apprehended for allegedly sending threats to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through social media, police said on Friday.

Police said after the murder of Moosewala in Punjab on May 29, several accounts have been active or created on social media and giving open threat to some VIP and common people. One of the social media accounts was "Gangwar__302" from which threat was given to Mankirat Aulakh, a famous Punjabi singer, and a cross has been marked on his picture, police said.

During investigation, police conducted technical analysis and found one mobile phone used to post the threats was recovered from a juvenile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.

On interrogation, the juvenile said he wanted to be famous on social media and wanted more people to like and follow his accounts, the DCP said.

He created a YouTube channel. On this channel, he wanted to post videos to provide complete details of travel history, trips and visits to various popular countries like how to book flight tickets, hotels bookings, prices and famous places to be visited in that area, police said.

He is a big fan of Moosewala and after his murder, he got hurt, they said.

He created an account on Instagram in the name of "@gangwar___302" and posted various posts of revenge. He saw some people have started following his accounts and the number of fans started increasing day by day, police said.

After this, he posted some threatening post on his account with photos of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Mankirt Aulakh and other Punjabi singers, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)