Last Of 6 Shooters Who Killed Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Arrested

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The last of the six shooters allegedly involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case was arrested today, said the Punjab Police.

Three shooters were earlier arrested by the Delhi Police, while the Punjab Police had killed two others in an encounter.

Deepak alias Mundi, who was on the run, was caught along with two of his associates from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation with central agencies, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav told news agency PTI.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.