Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Mastermind Goldy Brar Detained In California: Sources

Gangster Goldy Brar, one of the main conspirators of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has been detained in US, sources told NDTV. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar had recently moved to the US from Canada, where he was based since 2017.

The gangster was detained in California around November 20, the sources said, adding that the Indian government is yet to receive any official statement from California regarding the development.

India's spy agency Research And Analysis Wing (R&AW), and the intelligence wing of Delhi Police and their counterparts in Punjab are learnt to have received inputs that Goldy Brar's arrest has caused a big stir in California.

Brar, who took responsibility for Moose Wala's murder, was reportedly living in California's Fresno city and reportedly made cities like Sacramento, Frizow and Salt Lake as his safe house.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.