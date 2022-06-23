Accused's Lawyer In Supreme Court Against Cops In Punjab Singer's Murder Case

Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer alleged that Punjab Police is trying to avoid medical examinations.

The lawyer for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Wednesday expressed displeasure over Bishnoi's production in Magistrate's residence late night yesterday and extension of his remand for a further six days in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

Advocate Vishal Chopra on Wednesday said there are proper guidelines and related Judgement regarding the production of the accused in the court, but Punjab police are clearly violating the law by producing Lawrence Bishnoi at the magistrate's residence without his even legal representative.

"We have decided to move Supreme Court against Punjab Police's behaviour where it has produced Lawrence Bishnoi one day before without our knowledge and took further remand of him, " he said.

According to Advocate Vishal Chopra, the remand was ending today, but citing security reasons, the Punjab Police produced Lawrence in the court at night and took his remand till June 27.

He alleged that Punjab Police is trying to avoid medical examinations. "There is a violation of our rights, that is why we are now preparing to go directly to the Supreme Court," he added.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case; allowed Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi to be conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

The Punjab Police had earlier told Patiala House Court of Delhi that the Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. During the investigation of this case, it was revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi was a key conspirator and his custodial interrogation is necessary.

