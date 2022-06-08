At Final Prayers For Sidhu Moose Wala, His Father Seeks Justice

Hundreds gathered at the grain market yard in Punjab's Mansa town on Wednesday at a memorial service for singer-songwriter and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by gangsters on May 29.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by the stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, had a cult following in spite of controversies over his lyrics and personal conduct. He was 28.

At the antim ardas (final prayers) on Wednesday, blood donation camps were organised and there were arrangements for men to have turbans tied in his memory. His father Balkaur Singh Sidhu, a former army man, had urged his fans to wear turbans at the memorial service.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sidhu said he was unable to understand why his son was killed. He requested people not to spread lies and misinformation about Sidhu Moose Wala and the murder. He expressed hope that the government will ensure justice.

People from across Punjab and some other states took part in the prayers. Emotions ran high as some of those in the crowd later told reporters that the government should "shoot his killers like they shot him".

Moose Wala was killed when at least four men opened fire after intercepting his car in Jawahar Ke village, close to his home village Moosa, in Mansa district on May 29 evening. There was a huge gathering at his funeral two days later. Top politicians from across party lines, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had visited the family.

Also on Wednesday, the state police sought a red corner notice against gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who had purportedly taken responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

Goldy Brar is reportedly a part of a gang headed by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail and is being questioned as a suspect in Moose Wala's murder too.

A native of Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab, Goldy Brar had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. The notice has been sought in two older cases registered against him, in November 2020 and February 2021 on charges of murder, attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act.

Goldy Brar had purportedly said on Facebook that Moose Wala's murder was in retaliation of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

The Punjab police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with Moose Wala's murder, for providing logistics, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters.

Moose Wala had forayed into politics earlier this year when he contested but lost the assembly elections from Mansa. But his following as a singer remained massive, particularly among Punjabis and hip-hop lovers in many countries.