Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: Amit Shah Meets Singer's Family In Chandigarh

Amit Shah met the parents of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Chandigarh today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the parents of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Chandigarh today, a day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited their home, promising to have his killers arrested soon. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by a group of attackers on Sunday at Jawahar Ke village, a day after his security was pared down by the Punjab government.

His body had 19 bullet wounds and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report.

Moose Wala's family had written a letter to Mr Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

#WATCH | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's family met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.



He was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May. pic.twitter.com/aSQqjWcEIs — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moose Wala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be arrested.

Mr Mann spent about an hour with the bereaved family at Moosa village in Mansa district.

He said people who were criticising the iconic singer on various issues are now "shamelessly shedding crocodile tears" for cheap publicity.

Mr Mann said the people of Punjab are aware of their "dubious track record" and will not be misled.