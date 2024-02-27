Sidhu Moose Wala's Friend, Composer Escapes Unhurt In Restaurant Firing

Bunty Bains received an extortion call for Rs 1 crore a few days ago, sources said (File)

Bunty Bains, Punjabi lyricist and a close-aid of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, narrowly escaped unhurt as bullets were fired at him by unknown people in Mohali, the police said.

The incident took place at a dhaba (roadside eatery) in Mohali's Sector 79 today when musician Bunty Bains and his friends were gathered there. Cops present at the spot registered a case under the Arms Act and an investigation is underway.

"Mr Bains was sitting in the restaurant with his friends when some unknown people entered the place and opened fire at him," the police said. Mr Bains was allegedly the aim of the assailants, they added.

"One bullet was lodged in the dhaba's wall, and shells have been recovered from the location," they said.

The attack was allegedly done by the Bambiha Gang, and the name of gangster Lucky Patial Group has come up, sources in the police said.

According to the sources, a few days ago, an extortion call of Rs 1 crore was made to Bunty Bains.

Mr Bains owns his music company and has written songs for several famous singers, including Sidhu Moosewala, Jordan Sandhu, Amy Virk, and Jazzy-B.

Bunty Bains had shared a video on his social media account from the dhaba and he was attacked 15 minutes later.

