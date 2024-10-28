Bishnoi Gang's Rival Fires At Delhi Businessman's House, Leaves A Note

At least six to seven rounds were fired outside the house

Two men affiliated with the Bambiha Gang, the rival of the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, opened fire at the residence of a businessman in Delhi, police said today.

The shooting occurred in North West Delhi's Rani Bagh around 8.40 am on Saturday and the two accused, who were on a bike, threw a chit on which 'Bambiha Gang' was written.

At least six to seven rounds were fired outside the house, officials said. However, no call has so far been received regarding extortion.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in firing incidents as part of extortion attempts recently.

Last month, three sensational incidents of firing occurred in the capital -- at a car showroom in Naraina in west Delhi, a hotel in southwest Delhi and the sweet shop, all were linked to extortion activities by gangsters.

In the first incident, shots were fired at a second-hand car showroom called 'Car Street Mini' in southwest Delhi's Naraina, barely a kilometre from the Naraina police station. Officials said at least 20 rounds were fired by three men who entered the showroom, causing panic in the area.

The shooters left behind a slip, reading "Bhau Gang, Since 2020". The "Bhau Gang" mention was seen as a reference to wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau, who fled the country in 2022 and is currently believed to be in Portugal. He had also claimed responsibility for the murder of a man at a food outlet in Delhi.

In May, a similar shooting was carried out at a car showroom in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar and the same gang was suspected to be behind the attack. Sources Rs 5 crore was demanded from the owners of the 'Fusion Cars' showroom.

The second shooting took place in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur when a bike-borne shooter fired at least 5-6 rounds at the Hotel Impress and damaged its glass gate.

According to sources, the firing was done to extort money and take over the hotel. Last year, a man had threatened the hotel owner in the name of Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar.

Brar, along with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat, are also accused of carrying out a shooting outside the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan earlier this year.

The third incident took place in west Delhi's Nangloi where bullets were fired at a sweet shop. The police found a slip with the name of jailed gangster Deepak Boxer.