Sidhu Moose Wala Case: Gangster In Punjab Now, Cops Look To Connect Dots

Punjab police told a Delhi court that Bishnoi is a key conspirator in Moose Wala's murder

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the prime suspect in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, will be in the custody of Punjab Police for 7 days, a local court said today. Punjab police will now look to connect the dots in the high-profile murder case that shook the state.

The gangster was produced at a court in Mansa early today after Punjab Police got his custody and transit remand. Punjab police told a Delhi court yesterday that he is a key conspirator in Moose Wala's gruesome murder last month.

Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu assured the court that the state will take "full responsibility" for the gangster's security.

"There will be about 50 police personnel of Punjab Police, two bulletproof vehicles; 12 vehicles will run on the way which will clear the route. All routes will be videographed," the Punjab government lawyer told the duty magistrate at Patiala House Court in Delhi.

Mr Sidhu said the orders of the Supreme Court as passed in such cases will be followed.

Bishnoi was produced in Delhi's Patiala House Court after his custody with Delhi Police in an Arms Act case ended. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail and faces multiple cases.

Bishnoi's lawyer Vishal Chopra opposed the Punjab Police application, saying that there is apprehension he may be "eliminated" if transit remand is granted. He said virtual interrogation could be done. "We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab Police. They can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only," the lawyer said.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawahar Ke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Punjab Police submitted on Tuesday that the arrested accused had said Lawrence Bishnoi was behind the murder. The motive, according to Punjab Police, was "to avenge the killing of Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, in which there was an alleged involvement of Shagundeep Singh, manager of Shubhdeep Singh (Sidhu Moose Wala), who is now absconding".

"Delhi Police, too, questioned Bishnoi, and have clearly stated that he is the key conspirator", Punjab Police further said.