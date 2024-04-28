Siddaramaiah Sets Up Team To Probe Sex Scandal Involving JDS MP

Prajwal Revanna is the MP and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Hassan.

A day after voting took place in the constituency, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the formation of a special investigation team to probe a sex scandal allegedly involving Hassan MP and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from the seat, Prajwal Revanna. Mr Revanna, grandson of JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has left for Germany.

After videos depicting sexual acts began circulating in Hassan, some of which allegedly involved women being forced or filmed without their consent, the Karnataka State Commission for Women had, on Thursday, asked the chief minister to set up a special investigation team.

Announcing the decision on Saturday, Siddaramaiah wrote in Kannada on X, "The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with the Prajwal Revanna obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted.

"In this backdrop, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," he wrote.

Mr Revanna left for Germany on Saturday morning.

The JDS is in an alliance with the BJP and, earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar demanded answers from the ruling party at the Centre as well.

"The allegations of sexual assault are not just on some random Hassan leader. (Karnataka BJP Chief) BY Vijayendra and others must answer. I read reports of them saying that the Women's Commission is trying to tarnish their image. The Commission has written a letter to the chief minister and the home Minister," Mr Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's indirectly accusing him of involvement in the case, Mr Shivakumar said, "Let him bring up my name. I will expose him. Is he justifying sexual assault against women by talking like this?"