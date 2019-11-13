Was Not Part Of Congress's Decision To Form Government With JDS, Says Siddaramaiah

"I was not part of the meeting where the decision was made," Siddaramaiah said. (File)

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday said that the party's high command decided to form government in Karnataka with the JDS to keep the BJP out of power.

Siddaramaiah said that since it was the decision of the party high command, he did not go against it.

"HD Deve Gowda has said that Siddaramaiah did not agree to make Mallikarjun Kharge Chief Minister, which is a false and baseless allegation. Nobody asked me for my opinion," Siddaramaiah said.

"The Congress decided to form the government in coalition with JDS. I was not part of the meeting where the decision to form government was made," he said.

He stated that the decision was taken to keep BJP away from forming the government in the state.

Siddaramaiah said the opinion of all senior leaders from the party will be taken after which a decision will be made about the distribution of tickets on remaining seven seats for by-elections.

