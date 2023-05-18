Live Updates: Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar Deputy

New Delhi:
Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress announced on Thursday after the party arrived at a consensus on government formation in the state after four days of hectic parleys.
"DK Shivakumar will continue as party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said as quoted by news agency PTI.
Here are the LIVE updates on the big story:
Karnataka Election 2023, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah: Behind DK Shivakumar Accepting No. 2 Spot, Sonia Gandhi's Big Role
Karnataka Congress Chief, DK Shivakumar, has accepted to take up the Deputy Chief Minister post following former party president Sonia Gandhi's intervention, sources claimed.
#WATCH | DK Shivakumar appears before the media after being officially announced as Karnakata Deputy CM by Congress, to take oath on 20th May#Delhipic.twitter.com/HjZt2Toad3- ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023
Siddaramaiah Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar Deputy: Congress Ends Deadlock
Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, the Congress announced on Thursday, ending five days of suspense after the partys emphatic election win.
