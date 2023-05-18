Live Updates: Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar Deputy

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress announced on Thursday after the party arrived at a consensus on government formation in the state after four days of hectic parleys.

"DK Shivakumar will continue as party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Here are the LIVE updates on the big story:

May 18, 2023 12:45 (IST) #WATCH | DK Shivakumar appears before the media after being officially announced as Karnakata Deputy CM by Congress, to take oath on 20th May#Delhipic.twitter.com/HjZt2Toad3 - ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023