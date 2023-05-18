Live Updates: Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar Deputy

DK Shivakumar will continue as party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections.

New Delhi:

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress announced on Thursday after the party arrived at a consensus on government formation in the state after four days of hectic parleys.

"DK Shivakumar will continue as party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said as quoted by news agency PTI.

May 18, 2023 13:25 (IST)
Karnataka Election 2023, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah: Behind DK Shivakumar Accepting No. 2 Spot, Sonia Gandhi's Big Role
Karnataka Congress Chief, DK Shivakumar, has accepted to take up the Deputy Chief Minister post following former party president Sonia Gandhi's intervention, sources claimed.
May 18, 2023 12:45 (IST)
May 18, 2023 12:42 (IST)
