4 Facts About Siddaramiah, Set To Take Charge As Karnataka Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah, 75, will be the first Chief Minister after D Devraj Urs (1972-1980) to complete a full term in office and return to power for a second stint. Devraj Urs's second term lasted less than two years. His first term included time during the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah is the first Chief Minister to have completed a term, lost an election, and then return as Chief Minister. Urs had won his second election as incumbent Chief Minister. Ramakrishna Hegde was the last incumbent Chief Minister to be voted back to power, but he called for mid-term polls after his first term (1983-85). He won in 1985 and was Chief Minister till 1988.

If he completes this term, Siddaramaiah will go down in history as the only Chief Minister in Karnataka to complete two full terms. Four-time Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa never completed a single term.