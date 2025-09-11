Siblings Show Bihar Women Mushroom Dreams, Dupe Them Of Rs 2 Crore

A case has been registered in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district against a company for allegedly siphoning off nearly Rs 1.9 crore from loans sanctioned in the names of 100 rural women enrolled in the government's livelihood programme. The case centres around a mushroom production scheme that never materialised, despite the women being led to believe they would earn substantial incomes from

The case was initiated after Bihar Gramin Bank filed a formal complaint in Bochha and Mushahari blocks of Muzaffarpur. According to the complaint, 100 members of self-help groups, locally known as Jeevika Didis, were sanctioned loans under the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Sarjan Yojana (PMRSY).

Sixty women from Bochha block were sanctioned a total of Rs 1,18,58,727, and 40 women from Mushahari block were sanctioned additional amounts. Combined, the loans amounted to around Rs 1.9 crore, all of which was disbursed directly into the account of M/S Gravity Agro and Energy Company in 2023.

The company had submitted quotations to the bank, promising to supply mushroom production equipment and materials to the women. The agency also signed agreements with the self-help group members, presenting mushroom cultivation as a profitable livelihood option that could generate "lakhs of rupees" annually.

However, despite the disbursal of funds, no goods were delivered to the women over the next two years. As a result, the bank itself was left exposed to a large financial loss, and the women were left burdened with debts for a scheme that never began.

The Accused

Police have named two individuals as the main accused in the case: Kumari Shivangi and her brother Ashutosh Mangalam, who co-managed the agency.

The siblings jointly operated M/S Gravity Agro and Energy Company. Police say they approached the self-help group members in 2023, convincing them that mushroom farming would bring steady earnings. They then worked with the bank to channel the sanctioned loans into their company's account.

Police Action

Following the bank's complaint, FIRs were registered at Bochha and Mushahari police stations. Police have begun further investigations into the whereabouts of the funds and the role of the accused.

Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Prabhakar confirmed that the case was lodged after receiving detailed applications from the managers of both branches of Bihar Gramin Bank and further investigation into the case is underway.