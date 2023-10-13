Siachen Glacier: World's Highest Battlefield Gets Mobile Connectivity Boost

A base transceiver station (BTS) is a fixed radio transceiver in any mobile network.

The Indian Army has established the world's first mobile tower and base transceiver station (BTS) on the Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield on Earth, with the help of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The tower was inaugurated on October 6 and will provide mobile communication services to soldiers at an altitude of over 15,500 feet.

A base transceiver station is a radio transceiver that connects mobile devices to a cellular network. It sends and receives radio signals to mobile devices and converts them to digital signals that are then routed to other devices in the network or to the Internet.

"Siachen Warriors, in collaboration with BSNL, established the first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on October 6 to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, has thanked the Indian Army for their quick response in erecting a fence and clearing an area of over 175 mines.

"On behalf of Phobrang, Yourgo, and Lukung villagers, we thank the Fire and Fury Corps for their swift action in fencing and clearing the area by successfully destroying over 175 mines," he posted on X.

Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world and is situated near the Indo-Pak Line of Control. It is the largest glacier in India and the second-largest in the world. It is the highest battleground on earth.

The establishment of a mobile tower on the Siachen Glacier is a significant achievement, given the harsh conditions and the ongoing conflict in the region. The tower will provide soldiers with a much-needed lifeline to their families and loved ones, and it will also improve their ability to communicate with each other and with their commanders.



