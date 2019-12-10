Citizenship Amendment Bill Is 'Unconstitutional', Tweets P Chidambaram: Live Updates

An 11-hour shutdown began in the Northeast today against the legislation. (File)

Amid objections raised by opposition leaders, the Lok Sabha cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Monday , with 311 voting in support and 80 against the Legislation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who introduced the bill, had earlier rejected the opposition's claim that it violates the constitution's core principles of equality by saying that it was not even "0.001% against India's minorities".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Lok Sabha minutes after the legislation was passed. "Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, after a rich and extensive debate. I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the bill. This bill is in line with India's centuries-old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values," he tweeted.

An 11-hour shutdown began in the Northeast today against the legislation. The shutdown which began at 5 am will continue till 4 pm.

Dec 10, 2019 09:20 (IST) Citizenship Amendment Bill Is "Unconstitutional", Tweets P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram. who was released on bail last week, tweeted this morning that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is "Unconstitutional". CAB is unconstitutional. Parliament passes a Bill that is patently unconstitutional and the battle ground shifts to the Supreme Court.



Dec 10, 2019 09:16 (IST) "At The Stroke Of Midnight Hour...": Asaduddin Owaisi's Dig At Citizenship Amendment Bill

At the stroke of midnight hour, while the world slept, India's ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice were betrayed



I fought hard against it & I promise every Indian that this fight isn't over



Don't let hopelessness come near you



Be defiant, be strong https://t.co/X5qtEU0Pvt - Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 9, 2019