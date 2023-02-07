Clues In Aftaab Poonawala's Orders? 1 Chicken Roll, Many Water Bottles

The main reason for the frequent fights between Shraddha and Aaftab was Aaftab's friendship with many girls, from Delhi to Dubai, the charge sheet said.

After the murder, when one of Aaftab's girlfriends used to come home, he used to take out the pieces of Shraddha's dead body from the fridge and keep it in the kitchen, and put it back in the fridge as soon as she left.

Aaftab used a saw, a hammer, and 3 knives. While cutting Shraddha's dead body, he got a cut on his hand, for which he got five stitches from a nearby doctor.

A Google analysis revealed that Shraddha's account was being used from Aaftab's phone after May 18, 2022.

Delhi Police has shown all the locations of Shraddha and Aaftab on May 18 in the 6,600-page charge sheet. It shows that Shraddha's phone was with Aaftab after the murder.

On the night of May 18, Aaftab ordered a chicken roll from food delivery app Zomato just for himself, as Shraddha had been murdered on the same day.

Aaftab ordered a lot of water bottles for the next three days after May 18.

Aaftab confessed to the police that he was determined to get rid of Shraddha because of "her constant habit of quarrelling and abusing". "I grabbed her and pushed her on the floor, and sat on her chest. I strangled her tightly with both hands till she died, and hid her dead body in the bathroom," he said, according to the police charge sheet.

To clean the blood, he bought two 500 ml bottles of Harpic Disinfectant Toilet Cleaner Bleach, a Polyset All Chop Chopping Board, 2 500 ml bottles of Gainda ShineX Glass Cleaner, a 725 ml bottle of Godrej Protekt Germ Fighter Aqua Liquid Hand Wash, 500 ml bottle of Harpic Disinfectant Liquid Toilet Cleaner from the Blinkit shopping application, the charge sheet said.