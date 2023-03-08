Aaftab Poonawala Was A Trained Chef, Knew How To Preserve Body: Delhi Police

Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was a trained chef a knew how to preserve meat, cops told a Delhi court.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

In the latest revelation in the gruesome murder that stunned the country, the police that the accused is underwent training at the Taj Hotel and also knew how to preserve the flesh. Delhi police also told the court that Aaftab Poonawala ordered dry ice, incense sticks and chemicals to clean the floor after murdering his girlfriend.

The Delhi Police narrated the entire sequence of the offence in the court, said Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad representing Delhi Police.

The court was also told that Poonawala entered into a relationship with another woman within a week of killing Shraddha Walkar and gifted his new girlfriend a ring which he had earlier given to Walkar, his live-in partner whose body he sawed into pieces before disposing them of in secluded places over several days.