Shraddha Walkar Murder: 3,000-Page Police Charges List 100 Witnesses

Shraddha Walkar Case: Cops have also cited Aaftab's confessions and his narco test result (File)

The Delhi police have prepared a 3000-page draft chargesheet against Aaftab Poonawala who allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar last year and chopped up her body into 35 pieces, sources have said.

The draft chargesheet, sources say, has testimonies of more than 100 witnesses and it is based on crucial electronic and forensic evidence which cops have gathered during their months-long investigation.

Cops have also cited Aaftab's confessions, his narco test result and forensic test reports in the chargesheet. It is currently being reviewed by the legal experts.

Aaftab Poonawala is alleged to have killed Shraddha Walkar on May 18 at their rented flat in Mehrauli after an argument. He had chopped up her body into 35 pieces and later dumped them across the city over several days.

Last month, a DNA test had confirmed that the bones that Aaftab Poonawala led the cops to in Mehrauli's forest area and in Gurugram were Shraddha's.

The saw and blade allegedly used to chop up the body were allegedly thrown in the bushes at a part of Gurugram, while the meat cleaver was dumped in a dustbin in south Delhi, sources said.

The crime came to light gradually after her father went to the police in their hometown in Maharashtra sometime in October.

The father, Vikas Walkar, had not been in touch with her as he was upset over her inter-faith relationship with Aaftab Poonawala. Having met over a dating app, the couple lived together for some months in their hometown Vasai near Mumbai before shifting to Delhi only in May last year.

The 28-year-old has been in judicial custody since November last year.

Aaftab, sources say, had earlier told a Delhi court that he had killed his partner Shraddha Walkar "in the heat of the moment".



