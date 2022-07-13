Showcause Notice To Official For Serving 'Cold Tea' To Shivraj Chouhan

The showcause notice was revoked later following outrage on social media. (File)

A government officer in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday received a showcause notice for serving cold tea to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Junior Supply Officer Rakesh Kanauha was asked to explain the "breach of the protocol in VIP duty". News agency Press Trust of India reported that the Chief Minister did not drink the tea as his halt was brief, but the notice was issued to the official as a warning. It was, however, revoked later following outrage on social media.

The Chief Minister had gone to the VIP lounge of the Khajuraho airport for breakfast after campaigning for the civic body elections on Monday. That was where the lapse took place.

The notice issued to Mr Kanauha by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate DP Dwivedi read: "You were entrusted with the responsibility of arranging the tea and breakfast but the quality of the tea provided to the Chief Minister was inferior and it was served cold... It was a breach of the protocol over following VIP duty".

The notice said such lapses can create an embarrassing situation for the district administration regarding protocol meant for VVIPs.

The notice also asked the official to explain why strict action should not be taken against him. He was asked to send his reply within three days, else "one-sided action will be taken against you," the notice read.

The District Collector revoked the notice later, saying the Chief Minister has made no comment in this regard. The SDM was asked to cancel the notice.

The revocation came following outrage on social media, where the notice was leaked and got widely circulated.

The state's opposition Congress took note of the matter. Party spokesman Narendra Saluja said, "The people may even not get ration or not be able to get an ambulance, but the Chief Minister should not get cold tea".