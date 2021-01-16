Should Only Believe Doctors, Not Yogi Adityanath: Akhilesh Yadav On Vaccines

Akhilesh Yadav said he has faith in doctors but not in the government (File)

As the coronavirus vaccine was launched today, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to know from the government how the drive will be conducted and when the poor will get the shot free of cost.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he has faith in doctors of the country but not the government.

He also suggested that BJP functionaries should first line up in queues and get themselves vaccinated as the party conducts all programmes in a grand manner.

"After one year, when the SP will come to power, we will ensure free vaccine for all," he said, seeking to know when the poor will be vaccinated for free.

Earlier in the month, Mr Yadav had triggered a controversy, saying he will not get himself injected with a "BJP vaccine".

Later, he had tried to make amends, saying he was not referring to the scientists.

On Saturday, he sought to know if the staff put on vaccination duty has been given proper training and all logistics regarding the vaccine have been taken care of.

"I would also like to know if proper funds are being given for vaccination centres, else how the work will be done? We also want to know if there are proper arrangements for storage and transportation of the vaccine. We have full faith in our doctors but not in the government."

"It is good that coronavirus vaccine has come out but only believe what the doctors say, not Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.