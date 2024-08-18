Should Kolkata Top Cop Be Interrogated? Trinamool Leaders Differ

Trinamool leader Sukhendu Ray has raised serious questions about the conduct of the investigation.

A debate has ignited within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The focus of this argument is whether Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal should be subjected to custodial interrogation.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a veteran TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP, has raised serious questions about the conduct of the investigation. In a recent statement on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Ray expressed his dissatisfaction with the handling of the case, calling for the custodial interrogation of both the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and Commissioner Goyal.

"CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak," Mr Ray posted.

The call for Commissioner Goyal's interrogation has, however, not been universally accepted within the party. Kunal Ghosh, another prominent Trinamool leader, strongly opposed the demand.

"I also demand justice in the RG Kar case but strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After getting the information, he has tried his best. Personally, CP was doing his job, and the investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader," Mr Ghosh said.

— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) August 18, 2024

Mr Ray was one of the first TMC leaders to announce his participation in the nationwide midnight protest over the rape and murder. He made the announcement on X, expressing solidarity with the protesters.

"Tomorrow I am going to join the protesters, particularly because I have a daughter and little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let's resist together. Come what may," Mr Ray posted.

Mr Ray's stance, however, led to speculation about his position within the party. When questioned by a user on X about the potential consequences of his actions, including the possibility of being expelled from the Trinamool Congress, Mr Ray responded: "Please need not worry for my fate. Blood of a freedom fighter flows in my veins. I'm least bothered."

Trinamool leader Santanu Sen, had previously highlighted complaints against Dr Ghosh. Mr Sen, who is also a doctor, recently claimed that he has been removed from his position as the party's spokesperson - a move he perceives as a punishment for his outspoken criticism. "I did not speak against the party nor any leader," Mr Sen said, expressing his discontent with what he sees as an unjust sidelining of a "devoted and true soldier of the party," while others who have defected are treated with respect.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is interrogating Dr Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, who had resigned just days after the doctor's body was discovered. Dr Ghosh has been questioned multiple times, with sessions extending late into the night, and he remains under intense scrutiny as the probe continues.