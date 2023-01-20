'Should Have Known': Court Pulls Up IIT Kharagpur Director Over Student's Death

The Calcutta High Court had ordered the Director to be present at this hearing of the petition.

The Calcutta High Court today pulled up the Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the premiere engineering college that made headlines for the death of a student in campus, saying he should have been aware that children with superior abilities come to the institute from different social or economic backgrounds, and may not be able to freely mix with students from other backgrounds. It also observed that counselling sessions at the college should reach "lowest levels". The court had on December 1 last year reprimanded him for not acting on a ragging complaint, which was followed by the death of the student.

"We can't see any soft peddling in this matter. It is a humble request from this court. Please don't take any sides," the court told the police today.

A detailed report was presented in court today addressing the lacunae, replacing the earlier "casual report" filed by the Director. The court had earlier slammed the college's vague report on action taken following a ragging complaint of 23-year-old Faizan Ahmed from Tinsukia in Assam in February, months before his decomposing body was discovered in a hostel.

A high-powered committee is to be set up if its guidelines are in harmony with the order of the Supreme Court on ragging, the court said.

"It is submitted that a meeting of the Board Of Governors has been fixed on February 10. It is expected that stern and deterrent measures are taken by the IIT Kharagpur not only in this incident but also to prevent recurrence of aforesaid incidents in future," it further stated.

Consideration of the status of investigation shall be on February 6, and the court must be apprised of it on the same day, the High Court said, adding that the role of the IIT and the direction on them shall be considered on February 13, when the matter will be next heard.

Faizan Ahmed's decomposing body was recovered from a hostel room on October 14 last year. The court had asked for a report from the IIT Director and after going through it, it said the report of the Director is "thoroughly misleading" if not an attempt to cover up.

What was initially believed to be a case of death by suicide by one of the students at IIT Kharagpur, due to academic pressure was alleged to be a case of murder by the student's family, with Calcutta High Court ordering the police to check whether the Supreme Court's anti-ragging guidelines were followed at the premier higher education institute.

In view of the large number of discrepancies pointed out by the parents of Faizan Ahmed, the court had earlier ordered the police to present the case diary and instructed the district's top police officer to conduct a detailed investigation.