Shocks, 3rd-Degree Torture: Cops, Doctor To Be Charged For Custodial Death

Mohsin, 22, died in custody in 2015.

Over nine years after a 22-year-old accused of chain snatching died in police custody after allegedly being subjected to third-degree torture and electric shocks, a Bhopal District Court has ordered the filing of charges against eight people, including a former jailer, police officials and a doctor. The charges will include conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence and other serious offences.

Mohsin, 22 was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on June 4, 2015, on allegations of chain snatching and was handed over to the TT Nagar Police Station in Bhopal, where a nightmare began. According to the court's findings, Mohsin was subjected to third-degree torture, given electric shocks after being made to wear a helmet, thrashed and restrained.

Some police officials allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from Mohsin's family and the situation escalated when his family couldn't meet their demands. The court was told Mohsin was falsely charged and then imprisoned in Bhopal Central Jail. The 22-year-old was thrashed again there, leading to his eventual death on June 23, 2015.

Mohsin was also labelled mentally deranged which, experts said, raises a big question - a person accused of chain snatching is unlikely to suddenly become mentally challenged upon reaching jail, so how did that happen?

"If Mohsin was truly mad, how could he be tried as a criminal? And if he was a criminal, how could he suddenly become mad," a legal expert asked.

Medical professionals allegedly fabricated a report declaring Mohsin mentally challenged.

But the most shocking aspect of the entire chain of events was yet to come. After his death in Bhopal Central Jail, Mohsin's lifeless body was referred to Gwalior by train for "mental treatment." Upon arrival in Gwalior, the body was taken to the ICU of the Jaya Arogya Hospital, where he was finally declared dead on paper.

'Not Final Justice'

Mohsin's mother, Seema Rais, says the death of her son, the "false" accusations against him and the alleged involvement of cops, jailers and doctors haunt her.

"The court has made the right decision, but this is not the final justice. My son was kept in handcuffs under a table, moved from one police station to another and ultimately died in jail. The police demanded money we couldn't afford."

The court has ordered the filing of charges against a police station in-charge, a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, a jailer, and a doctor.

Yawar Khan, who is representing Mohsin's family, said, "The court's detailed order exposes the brutality Mohsin faced. Even higher courts have recognised the need for strict punishment in this case, including charges of conspiracy and murder. The accused now face the threat of being imprisoned for life or even the death penalty."

Mohsin's tragic story is just one among many. According to government statistics presented in Parliament in 2023, Madhya Pradesh has seen 50 deaths in police custody in five years and 687 such deaths were recorded nationally during the same period.

Former special director general of police Shailendra Srivastava said "It is deeply troubling when someone dies in police custody. The use of third-degree torture is a gross violation of human rights and has no place in a civilised society. The consequences are severe, not just for the victims but for the police force as well."