'You Don't Know Anything About Students': Court To JNU Administration

JNU's contentions were opposed by Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh

The Delhi High Court today described it as "shocking" that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had no idea about the academic details of the students against whom it has filed a contempt petition for protesting within 100 metres of its administrative block.

Justice AK Chawla directed the university to file an affidavit giving details of the students named in the contempt petition, including their courses, its status and duration of stay in the campus.

The court listed the matter for hearing on next Friday.

"It is shocking you file contempt and you don't know anything about the students, one of whom was convicted for contempt last year also."

"You only know the room numbers (of the students)," the court said, after the Registrar of JNU and other officials, present in the hearing, were unable to give details about one of the nine students- Geeta Kumari- who according to the varsity was last year held guilty of contempt by the high court for protesting near the administrative block.

"How long she has been studying there? Shouldn't the Registrar know? Is that not a basic thing? Do you know which course she or others are studying? No? Why not," the court said.

It asked about the student's details after central government standing counsel Monika Arora, appearing for JNU, said that Ms Kumari was last year held guilty of contempt by the high court for being part of a agitating group that blocked access to the admin block.

Ms Arora told the court that in August 2017, the court had directed that students will not hold protests within 100 meters of the administrative block and will not block access to it.

The court had also directed the police to intervene and provide assistance if and when protesting students block access to the block, she said and added that since October 28 this year, despite repeated requests by JNU, the police did not come to its aid.

Hence, both the agitating students and police have violated the high court's August 9, 2017 order, she said.

"So one statutory authority not recognising request of another statutory authority and court's intervention is required," it observed.

JNU's contentions were opposed by Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh, who appeared for the police, saying the petition was an attempt to "browbeat" the agency.

"This is browbeating. Complete browbeating. How can contempt be filed against Commissioner of Delhi Police when JNU has made the requests to the SHO. SHO could have been made a party. In such sensitive matters, some sensitivity should be shown," he said.

The court, however, disagreed with Mr Singh's contentions, saying in service matters often Chief or Principal Secretaries are made a party.