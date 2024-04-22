'Shocking': Supreme Court On 3,000 Tonnes Of Municipal Waste Unprocessed In Delhi

The bench sought their response by May 10 (Representational)

The Supreme Court on Monday termed as "shocking" that 3,000 tonnes of 11,000 tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) generated in Delhi every day is not processed.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, which perused a report of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas said it is a serious issue.

"It's been eight years since the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 have come into existence but in the capital city, there is no compliance. It's shocking," the bench said, adding that the CAQM report says on average 11,000 tonnes of MSW is generated in Delhi every day but only 8,000 tonnes are processed.

"So, it means every day 3,000 tonnes of MSW is generated that cannot be processed in the capital city," the bench said, as it issued notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

The bench sought their response by May 10 and said before the next hearing, the three civic bodies shall call a meeting of officials on compliance of the 2016 rules and the Centre's Urban Development department shall formulate and place on record a plan to tackle the problem.

The top court was hearing pleas seeking directions to authorities to check worsening air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas.

The bench also flagged non-compliance of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules of 2016 and said deterrent action has been taken against very few.

"Stricter action is required to be taken against sites which generate uncontrolled Construction and Demolition (C&D) wastes," the bench said, adding it will examine the issue in detail.

On stubble burning, the bench said it would like to see the standard operating procedure and the framework issued by the CAQM and the manner in which the task forces in different states are functioning.

"We would like to see the power and duties of different task force working to check the stubble burning," the bench added.

