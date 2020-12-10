Shloka, Akash Ambani Become Parents To Baby Boy, Ambanis “Delighted”

Shloka and Akash Ambani tied the knot in March last year in a star-studded ceremony.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani welcomed a new member to the Ambani family on Thursday as son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka became proud parents to a baby boy. "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents," said an Ambani family spokesperson.

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna , Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," an official statement by the Ambani family said.

"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," it said.

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona.

The couple tied the knot in March last year in a star-studded affair at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony and ensuing celebrations were attended by politicians, film stars, businessmen and cricketers.