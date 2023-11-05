'I Don't Run A Government But A Family': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government has been providing money to every woman (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he does not run a government but a family.

Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, Mr Chouhan said, "I don't run a government, I run a family. Children call me uncle, they don't know what a chief minister is. They just know that I am their mama (maternal uncle)".

Speaking of the state government's 'Ladli Behna' scheme, he said, "When I think of my sisters, I want to make them independent so I thought I should put money directly into their accounts and I started putting Rs 1,250 directly into my sisters' accounts. "

"21-year-old girls are being given money, whether they are married or not," he said.

"I will make my sisters a millionaire. Now, our government has been providing money to every woman on a monthly basis. But the amount will increase gradually. I am not joking. This is my vision", added the Chief Minister.

Targeting the Congress, Mr Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath's model is the model of killing the poor. All the schemes were stopped. The pilgrimage scheme was stopped but now it has been started again and everyone is being taken by plan also".

"Sometimes I think that the subsidy to farmers should be stopped because sometimes it reaches, sometimes it does not reach. Money should be given directly in their accounts", he added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The BJP has recently announced its sixth list for the upcoming state elections, fielding Panna Lal Shakya from the Guna constituency and Mukesh Tandon from the Vidisha constituency.

The BJP has now declared its candidates for all the 230 seats in the state.

Earlier in October, the party released its fifth list of 92 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Prominent names in the list included Madhya Pradesh ministers Usha Thakur and Mahendra Singh Sisodiya and Mousam Bisen, who is the daughter of minister Gaurishankar Bisen.

Former ministers Jayant Kumar Malaiya, and Antar Singh Arya have been given tickets.

Siddharth Tiwari and Sachin Birla, who recently joined the BJP, after resigning from Congress, figure in the list.

Party leaders Yoshodhara Raje Scindia, Gauri Shankar Bisen and OPS Bhadoria, a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist, are not among the party candidates.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas seat.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies.

BJP's fourth list of 57 candidates included names of 23 state cabinet ministers and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The prominent names on the list were Narottam Mishra, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Bhupendra Singh, Govind Singh Rajput, Gopal Bhargava, Rajendra Shukla, Prabhuram Choudhary, Vishwas Sarang, Tulsi Ram Silavat, Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang and Omprakash Sakhlecha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)