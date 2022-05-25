Shivraj Chouhan Seen On Bhopal Streets Pushing Cart Filled With Toys

The collected items will be distributed among 1,800 anganwadi centres in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen on Tuesday walking on the streets of capital Bhopal with a handcart to collect toys, books and other articles for the anganwadi centers (government-run centres for women and children) in the state.

The Chief Minister was flanked by state medical education minister Vishwav Sarang and MLA and former Bhopal mayor Krishna Gaur as he made his way through the streets, where a large crowd, including children with piggy banks, had gathered with books, toys and other items as donations for the initiative.

In three hours and an 800-metre march, the Chief Minister managed to heap ten trucks with toys, books, stationery and cheques worth Rs 2 crore. Some even donated television sets, coolers, fans and other items for the anganwadi centres.

The collected items will be distributed among 1,800 anganwadi centres in Bhopal.

The drive - a part of his government's 'adopt an anganwadi' scheme was also supported by celebrities, including actor Akshay Kumar, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and noted poet Kumar Vishwas.

Akshay Kumar said he will be donating Rs 1 crore and adopting fifty anganwadis in the state.

Later, after completing the drive, he said, malnutrition among the children of the state would be a thing of the past in a year's time

"The state has been facing the challenge of malnutrition since years. Continuous efforts are also being made in this direction. But I believe that without the cooperation of the society, malnutrition cannot be removed in the state. Ten trucks of material and cheques worth Rs 2 crore were presented on behalf of the public in a total journey of 800 meters. Many people took a pledge to take the responsibility of anganwadis. This has been a wonderful experiment of public participation. Everyone is ready to cooperate in social work and raising the standard of living of the people," he said.

The state Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, however, mocked the move and called it "event-drama". "Chouhan never does anything that he is supposed to do. Whenever there is time to do anything, or to fulfil responsibilities, he instead indulges in making an event-drama," he said.