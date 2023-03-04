Shivraj Chouhan Praises Indore Civic Body For Its 'Tree Ambulance Service'

"PM Modi rightly says that Indore marches ahead of time," Chief Minister Chouhan. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday lauded the Indore Municipal Corporation for starting an 'ambulance' service for trees.

The civic body last week launched the service for taking care of roadside trees afflicted by pests or otherwise in need of attention.

The ambulance has so far attended to 50 trees so far, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told PTI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly says that Indore marches ahead of time," Chief Minister Chouhan told reporters here.

"Indore has come up with yet another innovation.... If a plant or tree by the roadside gets sick, the ambulance will rush to its help, spray pesticides and take care of it," he said.

