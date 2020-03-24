Shivraj Chouhan Passes Floor Test In Madhya Pradesh Assembly; Congress MLAs Absent

Shivraj Chouhan was sworn in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday, today moved a proposal for the floor test, which he passed comfortably by voice vote. No member of the opposition Congress was present in the House.

Mr Chouhan, 61, moved a one-line proposal to seek trust of the House soon after the special session of the state Assembly began. His proposal was endorsed by members through the voice vote.

Senior BJP MLA Jagdish Devda, one of the members of the Speaker's panel, was on the chair of Speaker.

After Mr Chouhan passed the floor test, the House was adjourned till March 27.

The BJP had issued whip to its MLAs to support the trust vote.

Mr Chouhan was sworn in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, days after the Congress government of Kamal Nath fell after losing its majority.

Kamal Nath resigned on Thursday just before the Supreme Court's deadline to prove his majority in a trust vote.

The Congress lost its majority after 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia took a flight to Bengaluru and resigned. The MLAs later joined the BJP.

The Congress tried to reach out to the rebel MLAs but failed to win any of them back. Rejecting their appeal for more time, the Supreme Court said the uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh must end and ordered a test of strength last Thursday.

Kamal Nath, who came to power in December 2018, resigned before the deadline, knowing it would be impossible for him to make up the numbers needed to stay in power.