Shivraj Chouhan Meets Madhya Pradesh Ex-Minister, Expelled By BJP In 2013

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday visited former state finance minister Raghavji, who was expelled from the BJP in 2013 soon after a case of unnatural offence was registered against him, at his residence in Vidisha.

In June this year, the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the FIR registered against Raghavji, in which he was accused of indulging in unnatural offences with his former male domestic help. The court said the complaint was filed with "malicious" intentions.

Mr Chouhan, who was in Vidisha on Sunday, met Raghavji. The family members of the former finance minister welcomed Mr Chouhan.

Talking to reporters later, Raghavji said no political talks were held during the meeting.

"Chouhan had met me during a function last week and promised to visit my place. I am now 90 years old and don't want to contest elections," he added.

Raghavji said his daughter is a BJP worker and she wishes to contest the upcoming elections from neighbouring Shamshabad constituency if the party decides to field her as its candidate.

Elections to the 230-member state assembly are due by the end of this year.

The complaint against Raghavji was lodged by his domestic help on July 7, 2013. The complainant cited a CD purportedly showing Raghavji in "compromising" positions.

After the registration of the FIR, Raghavji, who handled the finance portfolio at that time, had resigned. The party later expelled him.

The high court, while quashing the FIR against him, noted that the "complaint was maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive for wreaking vengeance".

