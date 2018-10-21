Before BJP, Madhya Pradesh Was In Miserable Condition: Shivraj Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will try to win for the fourth consecutive term.

With political tug of war pacing up in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a pot shot at the Congress party and said that when the BJP formed the government in 2003, condition of the state was "miserable".

"In 2003 when we formed government, the condition of Madhya Pradesh was miserable. Congress had pushed the state in darkness. We have put our efforts into the development of the state. The economy that had sunk was strengthened and revived by us," Mr Chouhan said at a rally in the state.

The election in Madhya Pradesh is being seen as a direct political battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Single phase assembly polls in the state will be held on November 28 to elect representatives of the 230 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.