Rs 1 Lakh To Women, Double For Men With 2 Wives: Congress Leader Sparks Row

Former Union minister and the Congress' Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh Kantilal Bhuria on Thursday courted controversy by claiming men with two wives stand to gain Rs 2 lakh under his party's Mahalaxmi scheme to give Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women.

The statement drew a sharp response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which sought action from the Election Commission of India against Bhuria (73), a Union minister for tribal affairs in the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

"Our manifesto promises Rs 1 lakh to every woman. It will be deposited in her bank account. (For) The person who has two wives, both of them will come under it," Bhuria said while addressing a poll rally in Sailana.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "Bhuria ji has made a terrific announcement just now that a person with two wives will get double (of the Rs 1 lakh financial aid)." As per the Congress' manifesto, under the Mahalaxmi scheme, women will get Rs 8,500 per month till they move out of the below poverty line (BPL) segment.

Meanwhile, MP BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja uploaded the clip of Bhuria's statement on social media platform X and tagged the Election Commission seeking action.

In his address, Bhuria accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disrespecting tribals and of keeping quiet when a tribal was urinated upon by a BJP leader in Sidhi.

Bhuria is pitted against Anita Chauhan, the wife of MP forest minister Nagar Singh Chauhan.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in Ratlam on May 13.

