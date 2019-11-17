Slogans Raised Against Devendra Fadnavis At Bal Thackeray Memorial Event

Devendra Fadnavis and his entourage did not react to the taunts (File Photo)

Slogans were raised by the workers of the Shiv Sena against former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as he left Mumbai's Shivaji Park after paying tribute to Bal Thackeray on his ninth death anniversary.

Some workers of the Shiv Sena, which recently snapped ties with the BJP, standing close to the former chief minister's convoy shouted Mr Fadnavis' assembly poll campaign slogan in Marathi: ''I will be back (as CM)'' along with the Sena's traditional ''Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai'' war cry.

Mr Fadnavis and his entourage, which included several senior BJP leaders, did not react to the taunts.

There were no Sena leaders, except Uddhav Thackeray's PA Milind Narvekar, when Mr Fadnavis reached Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the founder of the Shiv Sena.

Earlier in the day, Mr Fadnavis had tweeted a video containing some of the late Sena patriarch's rousing speeches, and had added his voice-over as a tribute.

The Sena and the BJP contested the October Assembly polls together and won 161 seats between them, before the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's insistence on equal sharing of the chief ministerial tenure led to acrimony and stalemate in government formation.

Following weeks of bitter political drama, the Sena is currently in the process of forming a non-BJP government with support from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

