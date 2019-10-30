'Kashmir Not An International Issue': Sena Questions EU Lawmakers' Visit

23 European Union MPs are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Shiv Sena today took strong objection to the visit by European Union (EU) MPs to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that Kashmir was not an international issue.

"Isn't the EU delegation's visit an external invasion of India's independence and sovereignty?" the BJP ally said in its editorial Saamna.

"When Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was criticised for taking Kashmir to the United Nations, why were the EU parliamentarians being allowed to visit?" the party asked.

"Pandit Nehru is still criticized for referring to issue to UN. If you don't want UN intervention, then how do you agree to the EU visit," it said.

The Shiv Sena, however, praised the PM Modi's government for having won the fight against "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism" by revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

"This is a fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the Modi government has won it," it claimed.

23 European Union MPs are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Kashmir.

"What is the EU delegation going to do during its visit?" the Sena asked, and was quick to add that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the one capable of answering these questions.

The party added that the EU MPs should quietly go away after visiting Kashmir as tourists and not create trouble.

