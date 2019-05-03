'Should Change His Name': Shiv Sena On Sitaram Yechury's Ramayana Comment

Shiv Sena said Sitaram Yechury should also change their candidate Kanhaiya Kumar's name too.

Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury should change his name, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over the leader's remark that "Ramayana and the Mahabharata are filled with instances of violence."

"What is the meaning of Hindus being violent? Ramayana and Mahabharata conveyed one central message - victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood. Ram, Krishna and Arjuna are symbols of truth. If this is the meaning that they interpret then tomorrow they will say that our soldiers fighting against Pakistan is violence. When we defend ourselves against Pakistani acts of terrorism in Kashmir, is that violence," he questioned.

"Sitaram Yechury's ideology is his own ideology. His ideology has only one objective - to attack Hindus and make oneself the premier secular person," he added.

"If Sitaram Yechury calls Ramayana and Mahabharata Hindu violence, then he should remove "Sitaram" from his name. He should also change their candidate Kanhaiya Kumar's name as his name is also Krishna's name," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Four phases of election are now over and three phases remain on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

