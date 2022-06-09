Shiv Sena MP Meets Family Of Kashmiri Pandit Killed In Recent Attacks

Priyanka Chaturvedi said Shiv Sena will raise the issue of Kashmiri Pandits.

Strongly batting for safety and security of Kashmir Pandits in valley, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday visited Jammu and met the family of Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir last month.

Rahul Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for Kashmiri Pandits in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the crowded tehsil office in Chadoora town of Budgam district in central Kashmir on May 12.

"I met the family members of Rahul Bhat today at their home in Jammu", she said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said Shiv Sena will raise the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, and demanded the safety and security of those who are working in the valley.