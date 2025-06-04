Shiv Sena Ministers Complain To Eknath Shinde Against Ajit Pawar: Sources

The Shiv Sena ministers in the Mahayuti alliance have complained to Eknath Shinde against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming that they are deprived of funds, say sources, signalling things aren't tickety-boo in the Maharashtra alliance.

Mr Shinde, the other Deputy Chief Minister, held a conference with his ministers after the State Cabinet meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

In the meeting, Mr Shinde, who was the Chief Minister in the previous government, held discussions with each minister and reviewed the progress of their departments.

Sources say many of the Sena ministers have expressed displeasure with Ajit Pawar.

The ministers complained that Ajit Pawar, who is also the state Finance Minister, was creating hurdles in their work, said sources.

"Ministers said that if he (Ajit Pawar) will not give us money, how will we work? said a source.

Mr Shinde advised his ministers to focus on public utility works, to reach out to common people and not to keep the files pending.

The ministers unanimously expressed displeasure with Ajit Pawar, saying that everyone should get equal rights in the government, said sources.

Eknath Shinde, the sources added, assured his ministers that he will speak to Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to find a solution.

Earlier, Sanjay Shirsat, Minister of Social Justice Department from Shiv Sena had criticised the state finance ministry for diverting funds of his department to pay installments for Ladki Bahin Scheme.

He had termed the fund diversion as illegal and unjust.

On Monday, Ajit Pawar admitted to "mistakes" in distributing financial assistance to all women applicants of the Ladki Bahin scheme launched last year, which he said would be rectified through scrutiny to ensure only genuine beneficiaries receive the aid.

Under Ladki Bahin Yojana, women from lower-income families in the 21-65 age group get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500.