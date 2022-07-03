Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Crucial Elections For Assembly Speaker Today

Mumbai:
Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi will face off with BJP legislator Rahul Narvekar for the post of speaker in today's election. While Mr Narvekar represents Colaba Assembly constituency in Mumbai, Mr Salvi is the MLA from Rajapur segment in the Ratnagiri district.
The post of Assembly Speaker has been lying vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned in February 2021 to become his party's state unit president. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was officiating as acting Speaker in the meantime.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Maharashtra Crisis:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has sealed legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan
Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde: Sena vs Sena Moves From Hotel To House, Speaker's Election Today
Maharashtra Assembly will elect its new speaker today ahead of the test of strength on Monday when the new government will have to prove majority in the house.
