Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Crucial Elections For Assembly Speaker Today

Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi will face off with BJP legislator Rahul Narvekar for the post of speaker in today's election. While Mr Narvekar represents Colaba Assembly constituency in Mumbai, Mr Salvi is the MLA from Rajapur segment in the Ratnagiri district.

The post of Assembly Speaker has been lying vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned in February 2021 to become his party's state unit president. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was officiating as acting Speaker in the meantime.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Maharashtra Crisis:

Jul 03, 2022 10:12 (IST) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has sealed legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan