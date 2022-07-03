Rahul Narwekar Is New Maharashtra Assembly Speaker: 5 Facts About Him

Mr Narwekar, 45, was elected to the Assembly from Mumbai's Colaba constituency. He has been associated with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in the past.

Mr Narwekar is the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, who is also chairman and speaker of the Maharashtra legislative council.

He was the spokesperson of Youth Wing of Shiv Sena before quitting the party in 2014. After his stint in the Sena, he moved to Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

Rahul Narwekar unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Maval. At the time he lost to Shrirang Appa Barne of the Shiv Sena.