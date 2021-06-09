Shirley Temple's Memorable Quotes That Give Us A Glimpse Of Her Life

Shirley Temple was honoured by Google Doodle today in a beautitul post on Twitter that gave us a glimpse into the life of the multifaceted woman achiver. An actor, singer, dancer, and diplomat, Shirley Temple was born to George Temple - a bank employee and homemaker Gertrude Temple. Shirley Temple's early years were spent in Santa Monica. "On this day in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened "Love, Shirley Temple," a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia," Google said on its website. When she was just three, Shirley Temple began lessons at Meglin Dance Studios in Santa Monica. According to the Google website, Shirley Temple's "career became her mother Gertrude's full-time job. She filled the roles of acting coach, occasional costume designer, hair stylist, chauffeur, and chaperone." As she was too young her mother read her the lines and scripts aloud instead of storybooks.
Memorable Quotes of Shirley Temple
- "My earliest recollection is of a pioneer ride in a wicker baby carriage... Stretched ahead lay my pathway, taut as a string into an unclear distance. My buggy, me in charge, but not alone" - Shirley Temple
- "I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph" - Shirley Temple
- "There are two themes to my story: the great love I had for my profession and the great love I had for my mother" - Shirley Temple
- "Long ago, I became more interested in the real world than in make-believe" - Shirley Temple
- "I class myself with Rin Tin Tin. People in the Depression wanted something to cheer them up, and they fell in love with a dog and a little girl" - Shirley Temple