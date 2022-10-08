'Shinde Faction Is Just A Group, Not A Party': Team Thackeray Leader

Team Thackeray leader said that Shinde faction has no right over party symbol.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande on Friday lashed out at the Shinde faction and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil of abusing her family.

"Chandrakant Patil during a speech in Pune said that abuse my mother and father, but don't abuse Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Now, tell me, should it be acceptable in our culture that one is allowed to abuse someone's family? For BJP, only Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are family and they respect them more than their own family.

Ms Kayande also accused also attacked the BJP for "bringing" Congress members into its party to form governments.

"BJP doesn't make government on its own but brings members from other parties. In Goa, they brought eight members from Congress and formed the government. They have proved that they are no Hindutvawadi, they only want to form a government," she said.

Ms Kayande further lashed out at the Eknath Shinde faction regarding the "bow and arrow" symbol and said that Shiv Sena is the real party.

"CM Eknath Shinde wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) Party Chief for getting the "Bow and Arrow". The decision is pending in front of the Supreme Court and ECI. The faction left the party because someone told them to, but it doesn't mean that the party is over. They are just a group and not a party, so they don't have any rights over the symbol. We are the party for the last 56 years and Uddhav Thackeray is our Party Chief, who is leading us for many years," she further said.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray-led faction had approached the top court challenging the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government and also the Speaker's election and floor test. Recently they had challenged the Shinde group approaching poll panel claiming they are 'real Shiv Sena'.

On the other hand, the Mr Shinde faction had informed the apex court that it was not an "anti-party, but intra-party" dispute after the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp claimed that these MLAs stand disqualified for anti-party activities.

They had also challenged the newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's action recognising the whip of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group as the whip of Shiv Sena. The plea said the newly appointed Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips nominated by Shinde as Uddhav Thackeray is still the head of the Shiv Sena official party.

On June 29, the top court gave a go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30. Refusing to stay the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30, the bench had issued notice on Prabhu's plea against the floor test.

After the apex court's order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn in as the Chief Minister.

