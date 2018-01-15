Shilpa Shinde Wins Bigg Boss 11: All You Need To Know About The TV Star

Here's a look at Shilpa Shinde's journey to become Bigg Boss 11 winner:

Shilpa Shinde takes the Bigg Boss-Season 11 trophy home after staying in the Bigg Boss house for 105 days with 18 co-contestants. She also took home prize money of Rs 44 lakh. The TV actor rose to fame with her role as 'Angoori Bhabhi' in TV series 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain', but left the show last year after reported rifts with the makers of the show. With an acting career spanning 15 years, she is remembered for her roles in Aamrapali, Meher and Chidiya Ghar. Apart from working on over 17 TV shows, she has also featured in two films.



Shilpa Shinde made her TV debut in 1999 with serial 'Bhabhi'. She played a negative role in the show. She then starred in serials Kabhi Aye Na Judai, Sanjeevani, Aamrapali, Miss India, Meher, Hatim, Rabba Ishq Na Hove among others. After struggling for over a decade, her breakthrough came for her role as Koyal Narayan in TV series Chidiya Ghar in 2011 and then her much acclaimed role as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain which made her a house-hold name. After she quit the famous show, her big career milestone came yesterday when she won Bigg Boss- Season 11. Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma were the four finalists of the show, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Shilpa Shinde, who turned out to be everyone's favourite Bigg Boss 11 contestant, said she had no strategy for the show but to just be herself.



