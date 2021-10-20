Shilpa Shetty, Husband File Rs 50 Crore Defamation Case Against Sherlyn Chopra

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 in a porn case (File)

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against actor Sherlyn Chopra today, five days after Ms Chopra filed a complaint against the couple for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment.

While addressing the media at Mumbai's Juhu police station, Sherlyn Chopra said, "I have filed a complaint to register an FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation."

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 others on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

He was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.