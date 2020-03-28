Watch: On Meghalaya Streets, Chief Minister Urges People To Practice Social Distancing

Conrad Sangma was further seen instructing a policeman to keep note that people follow guidelines.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the streets in Shillong on Friday to educate people about the practice of social distancing as the number of coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country.

In a video that was shared widely on social media on Friday, Mr Sangma can be seen talking to people while directing them to maintain a distance of at least one metre between them. "This disease spreads by coming in close contact with each other. It's for your own good, he was seen telling people. Please follow the marks drawn on the roads," he added.

He was further seen instructing a policeman to ensure that people follow guidelines.

#WATCH: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma directs people to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure against #COVID19, at a locality in Shillong. (27.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/tFSgELRM0y — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

Currently, no cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Meghalaya.

India saw the highest jump in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 149 patients testing positive for the highly contagious disease in different parts of the country. The total is over 870, which includes 19 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, the World Health Organization has said, urging the countries to "unite to fight the pandemic together".

Four days into 21-day "total lockdown" across India -- announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to contain the COVID-19 outbreak -- thousands of migrant labourers are walking long distances back to their home villages after all transport was stopped except for essential services.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced several measures to mitigate the negative impact of coronavirus on the economy.

The ban on domestic flight operations across India has been extended till April 14 from March 31 as the country steps up efforts to fight COVID-19, the aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday. International flights in and out of India were already stopped till April 15.

Technically called the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 or SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease, which originated in China's Wuhan city. A novel virus is one that has not been previously identified in humans. Italy, Spain, Iran and the United States have been worst hit by the pandemic apart from China. Italy on Friday recorded 1,000 deaths, highest in a day.