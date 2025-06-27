Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

On Camera, Gangster's Mother Shot Dead In Punjab

Unidentified bike-borne persons opened fire when the woman inside the car.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
On Camera, Gangster's Mother Shot Dead In Punjab
The attackers fled from the spot and efforts are on to arrest them, police said.
  • Mother of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was shot dead in Batala, Punjab
  • Attackers were unidentified bike-borne assailants who opened fire on a car
  • Police are investigating and attempting to arrest the attackers involved
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Chandigarh:

The mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and another person accompanying her died after being shot at by unidentified bike-borne people in Punjab's Batala, police said on Friday.

Harjit Kaur was critically injured after the incident on Thursday late evening and was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but she died to the bullet injuries, a senior police official from Batala said over the phone.

The incident took place on Qadian road which falls under the Civil Lines area.

"Unidentified bike-borne persons opened fire at them when Harjit Kaur and another person Karanvir Singh were in the car," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Batala, Paramveer Singh said.

The DSP said Karanvir was declared dead at the Batala Civil hospital. The attackers fled from the spot and efforts are on to arrest them, he added. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jailed Gangster's Mother Shot Dead, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Batala
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com